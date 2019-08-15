Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Earns “Hold” Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We are modeling mid-’19 cash is sufficient to fund operations till late 2020. While we appreciate Accordion Pill’s controlled-release abilities and still find AP-CBD/THC’s PK results vs. Sativex as impressive (290-330% and 25-50% higher exposures of CBD and THC, respectively, than Sativex), we have little insight into how the AP-Novartis Phase 1 may come out. Intec’s collaboration on an undisclosed compound was announced. Intec reported it successfully developed an a proprietary Novartis compound that met the prerequisite in vitro specifications. In 1Q’19 a human PK began, with the expectation for completion of the study and the results this summer, with Novartis making a go/no-go decision on a Phase 2 this fall.”,” LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group cut Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Intec Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Intec Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright cut Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

Intec Pharma stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. Intec Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTEC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Knott David M increased its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 2.5% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 290,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

