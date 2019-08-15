Insider Selling: Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) Insider Sells £18,501.44 in Stock

Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) insider Paul Feeney sold 13,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £18,501.44 ($24,175.41).

Paul Feeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Paul Feeney sold 78,623 shares of Quilter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £110,072.20 ($143,828.83).

Quilter stock opened at GBX 125.95 ($1.65) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 143.63. Quilter PLC has a one year low of GBX 109.30 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 156.90 ($2.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QLT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173 ($2.26).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

