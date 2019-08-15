Insider Selling: National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) SVP Sells 48,611 Shares of Stock

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) SVP John Vaught sold 48,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $1,463,677.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EYE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,044. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $46.63.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $429.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.27 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 93.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,247,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 63.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,388,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,063,000 after acquiring an additional 926,226 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Vision in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Vision in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.