Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) VP Sells 1,540 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 1,540 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

JACK traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,871. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $91.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JACK shares. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,264,000 after purchasing an additional 143,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 872,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,026,000 after purchasing an additional 575,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,780,000 after purchasing an additional 290,312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 653,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,218,000 after purchasing an additional 267,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

