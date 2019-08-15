Insider Selling: Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.40. 388,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.44. The stock has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $197.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 513.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

