Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $25,110,646.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 133,100 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $25,110,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $23,374,160.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.95, for a total value of $1,364,625.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 112,190 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $20,460,090.30.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $23,173,200.00.

Facebook stock opened at $180.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $535.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,363,295,000 after buying an additional 4,934,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after buying an additional 4,114,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

