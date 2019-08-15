Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $1,043,710.00 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) insider Scott Milsten sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $1,043,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Milsten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Thursday, July 18th, Scott Milsten sold 8,700 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $145,725.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Scott Milsten sold 27,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Scott Milsten sold 3,700 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $45,843.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Scott Milsten sold 3,700 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $44,474.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.38 million, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 2.39. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.93 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.