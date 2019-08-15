Insider Selling: DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Director Sells $47,304.00 in Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

DLR opened at $118.00 on Thursday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,699,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,969,454,000 after acquiring an additional 388,759 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,304,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,977,000 after acquiring an additional 313,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,123,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,672,000 after acquiring an additional 122,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,328,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,232 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,303,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,086,000 after acquiring an additional 51,251 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.