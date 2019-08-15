Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chevron stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,116,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,548. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $223.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

