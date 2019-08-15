Insider Selling: CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Sells 62,222 Shares of Stock

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Thomas E. Richards sold 62,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $7,072,152.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CDW stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.72. The company had a trading volume of 505,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1,275.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 65.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 2,308.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,423,000 after purchasing an additional 875,770 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 4,756.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 817,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,707,000 after purchasing an additional 800,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CDW by 37.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,226,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,117,000 after purchasing an additional 604,539 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

