Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Sells 1,360 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $78,689.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,815 shares in the company, valued at $452,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $57.36. 635,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,166. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.21. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $112.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,436,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,501,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,905,000 after acquiring an additional 520,055 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.