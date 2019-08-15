Insider Buying: Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Insider Acquires 7,100 Shares of Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) insider Joia M. Johnson acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,145.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,922,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 43,296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,222,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,216 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 247,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

