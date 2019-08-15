Insider Buying: Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Chairman Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,137.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 993,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,389,686.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GTN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,843. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.98. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.79 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 6.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

