Insider Buying: GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Insider Purchases 8,196 Shares of Stock

GPT Group (ASX:GPT) insider Angus McNaughton acquired 8,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.10 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,995.60 ($35,457.87).

GPT stock traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching A$6.10 ($4.33). 11,385,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$6.23. GPT Group has a twelve month low of A$4.83 ($3.43) and a twelve month high of A$6.50 ($4.61). The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. GPT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $24 billion portfolio of offices, logistics, business parks and prime shopping centres across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

