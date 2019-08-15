Insider Buying: Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Director Purchases $242,100.00 in Stock

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Director James B. Hawkins purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,177.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ERI opened at $39.46 on Thursday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.91.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $637.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ERI shares. BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

