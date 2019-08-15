Insider Buying: Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Director Purchases $242,100.00 in Stock

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Director James B. Hawkins purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,177.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ERI opened at $39.46 on Thursday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.91.
Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $637.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Resorts Company Profile
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.