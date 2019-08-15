InsaneCoin Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $165,311.00 and approximately $245.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00912325 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003461 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000820 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 23,730,894 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.