Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Director David Stecher Buys 160 Shares

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Director David Stecher purchased 160 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.20 per share, with a total value of $16,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $600,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $103.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 51.96 and a quick ratio of 209.93. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $139.53. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

