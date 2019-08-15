Innogy (ETR:IGY) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Innogy in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.05 ($43.08).

Shares of IGY traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €43.50 ($50.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Innogy has a 12-month low of €37.08 ($43.12) and a 12-month high of €43.88 ($51.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion and a PE ratio of -38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €42.93.

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division generates electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Italy.

