InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. InnerWorkings reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InnerWorkings.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $284.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INWK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

INWK traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.19. 116,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,223. InnerWorkings has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.22 million, a P/E ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in InnerWorkings by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in InnerWorkings by 126.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InnerWorkings during the second quarter worth $39,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in InnerWorkings during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

