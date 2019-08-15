Ink Protocol (XNK) Hits One Day Volume of $36,884.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $584,779.00 and approximately $36,884.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,553,795 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, COSS, IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

