Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,435,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,163,000 after purchasing an additional 202,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,549 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 44.4% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $116.36. 27,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $128.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.55.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,601.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $482,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,935,873 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

