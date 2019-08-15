Independent Research Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €135.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($152.33) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €139.89 ($162.66).

ETR PFV opened at €126.10 ($146.63) on Monday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a twelve month low of €102.30 ($118.95) and a twelve month high of €153.60 ($178.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €125.08.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

