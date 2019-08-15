Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday.

LON IOG traded down GBX 0.58 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 19.17 ($0.25). The company had a trading volume of 346,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,754. Independent Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 33.61 ($0.44). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

