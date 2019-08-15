IMV (NYSE:IMV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMV. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley started coverage on IMV in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on IMV and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.81.

IMV stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. IMV has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMV by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IMV by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IMV by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

