Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

“We see this trial as potentially supportive of an accelerated path to approval/market for IMU-838, as PSC is an orphan indication, which may provide earlier revenues and/or help derisk testing of IMU-883 in larger market indications.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Immunic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. Immunic has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $372.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.68.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.80). As a group, analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at $15,731,000.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

