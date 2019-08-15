imbrex (REX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One imbrex token can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange. imbrex has a market capitalization of $184,869.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, imbrex has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00267610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.01293667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00095346 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex launched on September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.