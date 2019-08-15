ImageCoin (IMG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00004635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $1.06 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,895,241 coins and its circulating supply is 11,895,243 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

