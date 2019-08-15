II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given New $39.00 Price Target at B. Riley

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IIVI. BTIG Research set a $31.00 target price on II-VI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised II-VI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.42.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,586. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. II-VI has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.02 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shaker Sadasivam purchased 14,250 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $493,477.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,111.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti purchased 3,200 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $103,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,331.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 51,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in II-VI by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

