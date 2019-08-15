IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC is a leading media and Internet company. It is organized into four segments: The Match Group, which consists of dating, education and fitness businesses with brands such as Match.com, OkCupid, Tinder, The Princeton Review and DailyBurn; Search & Applications, which includes brands such as About.com, Ask.com, Dictionary.com and Investopedia; Media, which consists of businesses such as Vimeo, Electus, The Daily Beast and CollegeHumor; and eCommerce, which includes HomeAdvisor and ShoeBuy. IAC’s brands and products are among the most recognized in the world reaching users in over 200 countries. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has offices worldwide. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $273.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $239.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.57. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $158.29 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total transaction of $1,706,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,676 shares of company stock worth $3,295,272 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,437,000 after acquiring an additional 31,744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,136,000 after acquiring an additional 52,722 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at $1,088,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 113.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at $5,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

