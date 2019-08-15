IAA (NYSE:IAA) Cut to “Market Perform” at CJS Securities

CJS Securities cut shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IAA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IAA in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IAA in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IAA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of IAA in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $44.88. 36,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,414. IAA has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $48.49.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $366.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,638,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $1,991,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $3,812,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $289,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

