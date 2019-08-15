HyperCash (HC) Trading 17.6% Lower This Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00018588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, EXX, Huobi and OKEx. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $81.42 million and $6.60 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00276061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.33 or 0.01335043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023260 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00096523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 43,529,781 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Cryptopia, Gate.io, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Kucoin, EXX, Binance, Bithumb, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

