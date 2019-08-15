Hurify (HUR) Market Capitalization Hits $55,008.00

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 40.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. Hurify has a total market cap of $55,008.00 and $242.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hurify has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, Tidex and CoinMex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.90 or 0.04448319 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00049566 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000175 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000895 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hurify Token Profile

HUR is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hurify’s official website is hurify.co . Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinMex, LATOKEN, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

