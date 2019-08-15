Huobi Token (HT) Market Capitalization Achieves $250.19 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $250.19 million and approximately $157.07 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $5.00 or 0.00048198 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.43 or 0.04627682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000236 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001017 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,200 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LBank, DDEX, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

