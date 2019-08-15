Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) Trading 0% Higher

Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.12, 20,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 140% from the average session volume of 8,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000.

