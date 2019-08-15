HSBC Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) a GBX 460 Price Target

HSBC set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.21) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 643.58 ($8.41).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 426.10 ($5.57) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 451.78. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 413.50 ($5.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 718.40 ($9.39). The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.66.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

