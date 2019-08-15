Honest Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $201.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Honest token can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a market capitalization of $349,033.00 and approximately $201.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Honest has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00272896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.00 or 0.01331623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023513 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,441,247 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

