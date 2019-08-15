Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Argus

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target increased by Argus to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOLX. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.95.
Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 365,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,424. Hologic has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79.
In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $9,480,692.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $200,298.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3,466.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Hologic by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,363.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
