Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Argus

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target increased by Argus to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOLX. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.95.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 365,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,424. Hologic has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $9,480,692.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $200,298.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3,466.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Hologic by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,363.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.