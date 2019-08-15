Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $156.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,536. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

