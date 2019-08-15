Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $156.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,536. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

