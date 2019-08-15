HNI (NYSE:HNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HNI Corporation provide products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI Corporation sell the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. HNI Corporation hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sidoti set a $45.00 price target on shares of HNI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of HNI opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.22. HNI has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.13 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. HNI’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HNI will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

