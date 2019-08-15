HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS:HLDCY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. HENDERSON LD DE/S has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $6.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy.

