HempCoin Price Down 36.2% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $105.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00028616 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002409 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00145142 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004104 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,329.08 or 1.00001623 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000445 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 251,816,789 coins and its circulating supply is 251,681,639 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

