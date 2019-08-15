HelloGold (HGT) Tops One Day Volume of $34,294.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One HelloGold token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a total market cap of $186,328.00 and $34,294.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00271209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.01320426 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023263 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00096010 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000445 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold launched on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

