Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 5,683.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HQY. Bank of America raised Healthequity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Healthequity and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.92.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.73. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $101.58. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.98 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $272,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,851. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

