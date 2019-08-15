Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 16.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 473,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,552 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 564.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 15.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 35.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTA. Raymond James raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.99. 17,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.54%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

