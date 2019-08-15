Head-To-Head Survey: COMARCO (OTCMKTS:CMRO) & Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON)

COMARCO (OTCMKTS:CMRO) and Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COMARCO and Superconductor Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMARCO N/A N/A $840,000.00 N/A N/A Superconductor Technologies $1.56 million 2.79 -$8.13 million ($4.03) -0.20

COMARCO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superconductor Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares COMARCO and Superconductor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMARCO N/A N/A N/A Superconductor Technologies N/A -142.41% -120.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of COMARCO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

COMARCO has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for COMARCO and Superconductor Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMARCO 0 0 0 0 N/A Superconductor Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Superconductor Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,039.24%. Given Superconductor Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Superconductor Technologies is more favorable than COMARCO.

Summary

COMARCO beats Superconductor Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMARCO

Comarco, Inc. focuses on the monetization of its patent portfolio. The company intends to expand, protect, and monetize its patent portfolio through potential sale or licensing. Comarco, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Laguna Niguel, California.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

