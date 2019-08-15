Head to Head Contrast: Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Lake Shore Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LSBK)

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Madison County Financial alerts:

Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lake Shore Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lake Shore Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Lake Shore Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

12.1% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison County Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $19.41 million 3.56 $5.58 million N/A N/A Lake Shore Bancorp $24.01 million 3.69 $4.00 million N/A N/A

Madison County Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Madison County Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Madison County Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial 27.40% 7.41% 1.33% Lake Shore Bancorp 14.96% 4.71% 0.69%

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing; residential mortgage loans, including conventional, portfolio, and construction home loans; government loans; home equity lines of credit; second mortgages; and home improvement, automobiles, trucks and vans, recreational vehicles, and personal loans, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides online banking, such as mobile banking and deposit, bill pay, and estatement services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 08, 2018, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.