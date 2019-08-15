HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We utilize a discounted cash flow (DCF)-driven analysis approach to value Repligen shares. Our assessment yields an enterprise value of roughly $5.5B. We utilize a roughly 7.5% discount rate (vs. the previous 9%) and 26% effective tax rate. This yields a market value of the firm of $5.7B, assuming roughly $527M in cash as of mid-2020, which reflects the proceeds from the $287.5M convertible note offering completed in July 2019. Given the projected 52M shares outstanding as of mid-2020, this yields a price objective of roughly $110 per share.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on RGEN. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $88.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $99.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $100,168.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,152,748.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 23.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 201.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 102.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 238,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after buying an additional 121,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.