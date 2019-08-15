Hayden Royal LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,051,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,419,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,349.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 242,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 99.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164,457 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VKTX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,619. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $488.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.29.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

