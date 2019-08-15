Hayden Royal LLC Invests $212,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 768 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 13,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 700,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $184,995,000 after purchasing an additional 32,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total transaction of $2,658,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total value of $710,389.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.04.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.59. 46,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,482. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

