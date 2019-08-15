Havven (HAV) Trading Down 24.1% This Week

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Havven token can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Liquid, Gate.io and Tidex. Havven has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Havven has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00275885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.01336464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023189 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00096375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Havven Profile

Havven’s genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Havven’s official message board is blog.havven.io . Havven’s official website is havven.io . The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Havven Token Trading

Havven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, Gate.io, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havven using one of the exchanges listed above.

